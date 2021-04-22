Ubiq Hits Market Capitalization of $25.11 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $25.11 million and $94,259.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,569.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.25 or 0.04667957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00494755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.27 or 0.01695315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00683488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.00555816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00065141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00440279 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00258444 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

