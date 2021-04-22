UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,894 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of BOK Financial worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial stock opened at $87.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.