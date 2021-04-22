UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,617 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Summit Materials worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 85,178 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

