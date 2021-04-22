UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 47,569 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 307.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,475.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,818,907 shares of company stock worth $258,908,532.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

