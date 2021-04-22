UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $338,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,320.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

