UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ambarella worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $15,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

