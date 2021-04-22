UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

