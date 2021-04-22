UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

