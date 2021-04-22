UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,820 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.
NYSE:TPH opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
