UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,820 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

NYSE:TPH opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

