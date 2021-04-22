UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 37,500 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of ChampionX worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

