UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,901 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of NuVasive worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $70.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

