UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -119.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

