UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 595,386 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

