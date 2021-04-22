UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,317 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

