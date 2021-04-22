UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period.

PZZA opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.66. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

