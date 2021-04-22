UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 55,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Antero Resources worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

