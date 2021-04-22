UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of BRP worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

DOOO opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

