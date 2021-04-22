UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.