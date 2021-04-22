UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pluralsight worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,045. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

