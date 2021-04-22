UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Navistar International worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $108,447,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAV. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

