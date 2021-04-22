UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Chimera Investment by 1,601.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 317,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 298,580 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

