UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $206.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

