UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE PD opened at $40.60 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,010 shares of company stock worth $7,242,019. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

