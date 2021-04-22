UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.39.

Shares of VIRT opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

