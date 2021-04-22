UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

