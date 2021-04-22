UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock worth $2,901,703. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $67.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

