UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

ALXO stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

