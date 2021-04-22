UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 26,001 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

