UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 42,191 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coeur Mining worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

CDE stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.