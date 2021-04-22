UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,444 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 974,500 shares of company stock worth $119,853,006. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $153.48 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

