UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of SVMK worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVMK by 132.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SVMK by 2,842.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 201,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $327,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

