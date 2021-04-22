UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

