UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cantel Medical worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

