UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 44,780 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after buying an additional 757,033 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,992,000 after buying an additional 292,944 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,401,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 927,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

