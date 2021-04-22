UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,924 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Federated Hermes worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

FHI stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

