UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of ExlService worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

