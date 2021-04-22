UBS Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £104.60 ($136.66) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £107.49 ($140.43).

LON:JET traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,750 ($101.25). 60,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,079.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,976.23.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

