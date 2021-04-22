UCA Coin (UCA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,823.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $23,823.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00286669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.01006646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00680945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,898.16 or 1.00062634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,300,251,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,523,253 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

