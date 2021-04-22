UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.71. 4,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,014. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

