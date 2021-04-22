UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $80.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,014. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

