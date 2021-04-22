UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $85.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

UFPI stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,014. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

