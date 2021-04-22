Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Acquires £50,000 in Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Shares of ULE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,008 ($26.23). 90,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,773. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,053.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,051.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,274.38 ($29.71).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.