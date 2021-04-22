Ultra Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $146.45 million and $2.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $942.71 or 0.01730091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.00560584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001635 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013925 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004558 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

