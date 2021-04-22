Ultralife (ULBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.20.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

