Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

