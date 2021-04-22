Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Umpqua worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.