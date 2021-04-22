Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 6,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

