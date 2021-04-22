Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. 701,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

