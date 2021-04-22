Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.45. 417,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

