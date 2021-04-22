Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. 128,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

